Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,976,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 294,501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,864,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 541,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,013,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 41,430 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Jeld-Wen stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,397. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Jeld-Wen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

