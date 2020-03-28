Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 497,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 285,771 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,986,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,727,000 after purchasing an additional 165,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

MDU stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,600. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.