Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 2,772 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 110.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of CNMD stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.26. 874,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $116.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.00.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, Director John L. Workman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $189,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,392.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNMD. BidaskClub cut CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CONMED from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

