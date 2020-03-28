Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 59,200 Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 466.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,053,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 12.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH news, SVP Roy Kim bought 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $82,836.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of CMO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. 1,830,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,652. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 10.32.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $74.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

