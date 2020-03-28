Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $121,840.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $48,964.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.90. 198,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,943. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.42. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.28%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWN. UBS Group lowered their target price on Northwest Natural from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

