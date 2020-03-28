Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXTC. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,671,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,506,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter worth $126,993,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,442,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,245,000 after purchasing an additional 945,630 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 1,423.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 761,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,894,000 after purchasing an additional 711,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 648.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 360,924 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXTC. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

NXTC traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 198,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,535. NextCure Inc has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 22.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88.

