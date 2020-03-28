Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,667,000 after buying an additional 343,837 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,074,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,301,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 2,087.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after buying an additional 97,523 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,736,000 after buying an additional 95,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $440,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $870,511.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,866. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEN traded down $3.71 on Friday, reaching $155.37. The stock had a trading volume of 293,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.69. Penumbra Inc has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $194.93.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.29.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

