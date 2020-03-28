Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 10,664 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,162 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,664 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.79. 3,087,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $56.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

