Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 98,160 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 98,160 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 531.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.44. The company had a trading volume of 504,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.66 and a 200 day moving average of $105.83. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price (up previously from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

