Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $491,000 Position in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,137.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 241,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,483 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 21.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 102.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 53,053 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Audentes Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$59.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOLD. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

