Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $497,000 Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RL. Deutsche Bank downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

NYSE RL traded down $6.33 on Friday, hitting $67.99. 1,274,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.63. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

