Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,142.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLI. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

MLI traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $22.71. 380,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,647. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

