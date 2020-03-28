Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 195,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Trivago at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Trivago by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Trivago in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Trivago in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trivago in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Trivago by 585.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Trivago alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRVG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Trivago in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Trivago in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.15 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Trivago from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.11.

NASDAQ:TRVG traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 338,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,151. The stock has a market cap of $570.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. Trivago NV – has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.73 million. Trivago had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trivago NV – will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.