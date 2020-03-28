ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 191.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,903 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,616,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $20.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.00. 3,075,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,161. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $362.95. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.44, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.61.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total value of $2,337,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,262.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total value of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

