ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 140.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 3.6% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,700,037.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.02, for a total value of $629,316.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,841,644.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded down $20.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.00. 3,075,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,161. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.33 and a 200-day moving average of $285.41. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.44, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.61.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

