Short Interest in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Increases By 81.9%

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,130,100 shares, an increase of 81.9% from the February 27th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.98.

AVTR traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $11.60. 1,582,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648,053. Avantor has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $848,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Avantor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,922,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after acquiring an additional 210,519 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Avantor by 20.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $5,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

