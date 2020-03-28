Short Interest in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Increases By 81.9%

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,130,100 shares, an increase of 81.9% from the February 27th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.98.
AVTR traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $11.60. 1,582,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648,053. Avantor has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10.
In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $848,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Avantor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,922,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after acquiring an additional 210,519 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Avantor by 20.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $5,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.
