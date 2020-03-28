Short Interest in Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) Grows By 133.2%

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, a growth of 133.2% from the February 27th total of 114,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of AVH stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 713,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,966. Avianca has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Avianca during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Avianca by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 330,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avianca by 12,021.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 300,542 shares during the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Avianca Company Profile

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

