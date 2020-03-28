Short Interest in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Drops By 13.4%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,221,500 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the February 27th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 860,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.03. 563,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,462. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $298.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.71 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny acquired 30,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,512.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mcilwraith bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $36,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,184.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 48,550 shares of company stock worth $314,166. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

