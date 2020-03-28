Short Interest in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Drops By 18.0%

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,114,400 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the February 27th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,206,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,309,000 after buying an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,174,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,243,000 after buying an additional 257,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,116,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $14.38 on Friday, hitting $174.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,457. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

