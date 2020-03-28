Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Quantum Capital Management

Quantum Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $4.93. 24,597,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,922,504. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.