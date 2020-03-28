Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,695 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,081 shares of company stock valued at $18,999,355 over the last ninety days. 24.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SMAR traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. 1,029,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,640. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Smartsheet from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

