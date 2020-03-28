SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) by 499.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,029,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690,362 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $17,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at $1,256,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at $19,985,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at $1,851,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at $27,326,000. Institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SDC shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00.

Shares of SDC stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $5.50. 17,510,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,664,723. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.85. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. Analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

