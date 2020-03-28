Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,724 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $17,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Southern Copper by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Itau Unibanco lowered shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.59. 716,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,196. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.83. Southern Copper Corp has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

