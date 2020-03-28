SRB Corp Sells 212 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SRB Corp trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.0% of SRB Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SRB Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $10.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.74. The stock had a trading volume of 50,826,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,733,800. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.53. The company has a market cap of $1,130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.07.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

