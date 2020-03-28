Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 2,749 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.06% of AFLAC worth $22,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,512,857,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 7,240.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,738,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,326 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,401,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,466 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,597,000 after acquiring an additional 810,069 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,075,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,324,000 after acquiring an additional 435,434 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.40. 6,082,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,425,759. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

