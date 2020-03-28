Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires New Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 323,443 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $14,901,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perficient by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 588,147 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,096,000 after acquiring an additional 75,614 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Perficient by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 578,417 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,648,000 after acquiring an additional 345,124 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Perficient by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 506,693 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 384,141 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Perficient by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 490,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Perficient by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 415,790 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 14,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $623,193.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,145 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,491.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 40,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $1,742,174.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,793,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,147,042. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Perficient to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.02. 626,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,651. The company has a market capitalization of $902.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

