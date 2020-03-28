Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,990 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 10.91% of Culp worth $18,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Culp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Culp by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Culp by 88.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Culp by 186.8% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 277,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 180,840 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Culp alerts:

CULP stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.43. 28,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.68. Culp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a market cap of $97.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.35. Culp had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 102.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Culp from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.