Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,311 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.06% of eBay worth $16,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 in the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.18. 14,172,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,019,252. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

