Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 32,689 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,689 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.95% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $22,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

AIMC traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. 531,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $38.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.34 per share, with a total value of $115,673.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,157.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $55,899.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,242.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

