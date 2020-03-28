Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $21,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after buying an additional 6,884,914 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864,310 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,125 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,672.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 992,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,146,000 after purchasing an additional 936,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,883,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,614,000 after purchasing an additional 914,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE OXY traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,606,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,222,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.