Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $15,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

NYSE XEL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,398,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,778. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.99.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

