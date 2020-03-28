Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,367 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $16,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,706,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,659,525,000 after purchasing an additional 107,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,320 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,516,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,689,000 after purchasing an additional 527,233 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,734,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,251,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,213.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. CIBC raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

