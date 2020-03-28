Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $15.32 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,816 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.06% of Nutrien worth $15,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,995. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. Nutrien Ltd has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

