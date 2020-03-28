Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $15.35 Million Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152,927 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $15,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLT stock traded down $16.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $358.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

