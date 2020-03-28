Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $16.81 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.06% of Cummins worth $16,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 15,912 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.53.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,235. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.87 and a 200-day moving average of $166.77. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.