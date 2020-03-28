Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $17.65 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 443,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $17,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.74. 6,093,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,567,302. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.