Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $17.98 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,163 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.11% of Nucor worth $17,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,331,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,614,000 after acquiring an additional 667,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,468,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,741,000 after buying an additional 88,231 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,437,000 after purchasing an additional 729,556 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,154,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,245,000 after purchasing an additional 369,070 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,123,000 after acquiring an additional 371,385 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,114,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,416. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

