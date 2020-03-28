Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $22.25 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 2,937.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,307 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 723,669 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,081 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 22,334 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 69,940 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,451,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $305,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,641,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,839,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $4,695,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock worth $71,908,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. 40,248,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,345,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

