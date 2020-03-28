Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $27.50 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,577 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock traded down $7.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,170. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.45, for a total value of $848,357.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

