Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $16,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,032,000 after buying an additional 9,730,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,474,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811,552 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,642 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,198,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,079,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Creel purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at $517,567.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.23.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,675,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,712,500. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.47. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

