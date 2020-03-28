Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.09% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $15,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,722,000 after buying an additional 72,397 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 620,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,633,000 after purchasing an additional 58,411 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $82,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

MLM stock traded down $13.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.22. The company had a trading volume of 911,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.76 and a 200 day moving average of $257.08. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Stephens downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

