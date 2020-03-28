Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Holdings in Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,666,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 285,186 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 4.40% of Grana y Montero SAA worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Grana y Montero SAA by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grana y Montero SAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in Grana y Montero SAA by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,533,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 886,551 shares in the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grana y Montero SAA alerts:

NYSE:GRAM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,245. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. Grana y Montero SAA has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Graña y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services segments. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Grana y Montero SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grana y Montero SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.