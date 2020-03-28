Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,514 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $15,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,759,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 64.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,601,000 after buying an additional 72,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

NYSE AIV traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.98. 1,962,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,289. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $55,774.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,251.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,284 shares of company stock worth $5,059,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

