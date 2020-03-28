Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 30,238 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,238 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.26% of Douglas Emmett worth $19,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 133.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 645.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,502. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million. Research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

DEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,730.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.