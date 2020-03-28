Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 608 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $17,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $33.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $851.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $997.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,109.45. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AutoZone from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,232.29.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

