Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $15,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.05. 2,654,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,059. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.