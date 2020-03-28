Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $22,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 361.7% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sempra Energy by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $952,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.40.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.20 and a 200-day moving average of $145.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

