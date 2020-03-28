Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,701,048 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 697,785 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.1% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.14% of Microsoft worth $1,687,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.70. 56,816,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,579,768. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $116.13 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,187.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

