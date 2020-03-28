Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 12,915 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,915 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.06% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $15,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez acquired 1,370 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

