Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 1,308 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $18,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,884,971,000 after purchasing an additional 481,804 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 996,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $330,502,000 after buying an additional 332,216 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,636 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $280,200,000 after buying an additional 152,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,663,000 after buying an additional 82,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 833,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $276,428,000 after buying an additional 80,144 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN traded down $5.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,713. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $380.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.81.

In other Illumina news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,867 shares of company stock worth $573,756 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.